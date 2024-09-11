Lane Kiffin Savagely Trolls Paul Finebaum

Lane Kiffin's lighthearted feud with Paul Finebaum continues to be very entertaining.

The Ole Miss football coach and SEC football pundit have a tendency to take shots at each other, and it's all tied back to Finebaum torching Kiffin while he was at USC.

While any actual hostilities have certainly cooled, the two just can't help themselves when it comes to joking around and taking shots.

Kiffin was gifted one over the weekend.

Lane Kiffin trolls Paul Finebaum.

Finebaum, ESPN's most notable SEC pundit, predicted there was absolutely no chance at all that Auburn would lose to Cal. None. It couldn't happen.

Of course, that's exactly what happened over the weekend, and Kiffin was eager to dance on Finebuam's grave.

The Ole Miss coach hopped on X and asked Finebaum, "What are you good at again??"

Naturally, people have plenty of reactions. Take a look at a few below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

We seriously need a buddy cop film starring these two at this point. The two are honestly hilarious together and their feud is aging like a fine wine.

Kiffin never passes up a chance to take a shot at Finebaum. It might be his favorite hobby. The man simply loves going after the ESPN star, and Finebaum is a great sport about it.

They're both in on the shtick, which is why it's so entertaining.

Also, Lane Kiffin is a great follow on social media. He's an outstanding coach, but might be even more talented when it comes to going viral. He knows how to push all the right buttons, and with Rebels flying high, he has a lot of momentum and energy behind him. Never change, Lane. Never change. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.