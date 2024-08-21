Lane Kiffin Savagely Shames People Who Drink Coke, Calls Out ESPN's Chris Low By Name

Lane Kiffin can't believe people drink Coke.

The Ole Miss head coach spoke with the media in Oxford on Monday following the Rebels' practice, and it was, for the most part, your typical Kiffin presser. The 49-year-old isn't one to share much information about his team that you would necessarily categorize as noteworthy during his press conferences. Kiffin keeps things close to his chest, never talks injuries, and is a pro's pro in coach speak.

This is all especially true when we're in the grueling part of the calendar when we're just days away from the start of a new college football season with close to nothing to talk about and all anyone wants to do is bang some hats.

Kiffin's press conference on Monday was the perfect example of that, given that he fielded questions for less than four minutes, but did manage to wrap up his media session in a unique style.

After fielding his last question from reporters and a few seconds of awkward silence, Kiffin's eyes made their way to the Coca-Cola bottle sitting on his podium. Coke has been a long-time sponsor of Ole Miss athletics and that exact bottle has likely joined Kiffin for press conferences since the day he became the team's head football coach in 2019, but for whatever reason, it caught his attention on Monday.

"Does anybody drink Coke," Kififn asked the room. "You realize that 130% of your sugar for the entire day is in this one bottle? Sixty-five grams of sugar."

Asked when he last drank a Coke, Kiffin said "It's been a long time," before pointing to ESPN's Chris Low and letting the world know that he drinks Coke before a big grin crossed his face.

Low has covered Kiffin for years and is among college football's most-connected reporters. The two go way back, so it was a jab between acquaintances, but a jab nonetheless.

While today's version of Lane Kiffin may not touch Coca-Cola, the one who arrived on campus in Oxford half a decade ago probably enjoyed an ice-cold Coke on occasion, and he'd be the first to admit it.

Kiffin is now a yoga guy, and based on his legitimate body transformation over the years, it's safe to say he sticks to a rather strict diet.