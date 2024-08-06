Lamar Jackson Cut Some Weight Because He Thought He Had Gotten Slow And Fat

Lamar Jackson has been one of the best players in the NFL over the last few seasons, so he's without a doubt, a guy other teams key in on when they're developing ways to deal with the Baltimore Ravens offense.

However, this year, Jackson might have some extra speed that teams will have to contend with after slimming down since the 2022 season.

Why would he want to slim down? Why does anyone slim down? Because he thought he was fat, that's why.

Jackson talked about this in an interview with CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

"I felt like I was fat," Jackson said. "I just saw a video from two years ago, against the Browns, and I looked out of shape, but I was in shape."

Sure, we're always our own harshest critics, right?

"My eyes might be deceiving me, but I believe I looked a little slower to me," he said. "But not now."

Jackson said that the reason he dropped some weight was to combat fatigue, which is a pretty solid idea for someone who runs the ball as much as he does.

"Just so I could move around without getting fatigued. That's all," he said. "I don't know if I was getting fatigued last year — probably if I get a first down — but I don't like getting caught if I do decide to run, so, yeah; it's part of it."

Do you know what else is going to help Jackson avoid fatigue this season? Having Derrick Henry in the backfield to hand the ball off to. Letting one of the best in the business handle a few of those carries should help Jackson catch his breath.

The Ravens made a solid run deep into the postseason and came up just short in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. I think we should all expect them to be another one of the league's stronger teams this season.