Lamar Jackson Says His Mom Cussed Him Out For Not Running More Against Eagles

Lamar Jackson is known for using his legs almost as much as he uses his throwing arm. But we didn't see much running from the Baltimore Ravens quarterback on Sunday — at least not until garbage time.

In the Ravens' 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the reigning NFL MVP finished the game with 79 rushing yards, but 39 of those came on one play in the fourth quarter when the game was already out of reach. After the game, Jackson said his mom, Felicia Jones, scolded him for not playing to his strengths.

"My momma just told me that. She just cussed me out," Jackson said.

Now entering the team's bye week, Jackson vowed to make momma proud down the stretch.

"I’m mad. We’re going to get after it. I’m not going to lie to you, we’re going to get after it. I can’t wait for this bye to get on. We got the Giants coming up, I’m ready to go," Jackson said. "She said there were lanes I should have taken and ran. I was just trying to let guys develop routes. We had developing routes. I was just trying to go through my progression, but yeah, she [was] right."

Jackson threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. But that wasn't enough to take down the surging, NFC-East-leading Eagles, who just grabbed their eighth win in a row.

Still, the two-time All-Pro doesn't believe his team was outmatched.

"That was a pretty good team, don't get me wrong, but I feel like we left stuff out there," Jackson said. "We should have put more points on the board."

Pretty sure Felicia would agree.