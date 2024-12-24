Lamar Jackson Apologizes In Advance For Skipping John Harbaugh's Halftime Speech To Watch Beyoncé Show

We all have our priorities. And Lamar Jackson is making his perfectly clear.

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Houston Texans on Wednesday. A special Christmas Day game calls for a special, over-the-top halftime show, so Beyoncé will take the stage at NRG Stadium at the break.

While speaking with reporters on Monday, Jackson mentioned that he's excited about seeing the music superstar.

"(Is it) a little disappointing that she’s going to be performing in a halftime show that you can’t watch," a reporter asked.

Jackson responded: "Nah, ’cause I’m gonna go out there and watch. First time seeing Beyoncé perform and it’s at our game? That’s dope. I’m gonna go out there and watch. Sorry, Harbaugh, sorry. Sorry fellas."

RELATED: Lamar Jackson Lifts Ravens To Playoffs And Coming Thisclose To A Career Shift

When asked if it would depend on how big the Ravens' lead was, if they have one, he shook his head and said, "I’m not even thinking about the lead. I’m just thinking about just seeing Beyoncé for the first time."

But before the Lamar haters run wild with this, I'm fairly certain the Ravens QB was joking about that last part.

Beyoncé aside, Wednesday's is an important game for Baltimore. While the Ravens have already clinched a playoff berth, they are currently tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the top spot in the AFC North. With only two games left to clinch the division, Jackson has to keep his eyes on the prize.

Because even with all the success the two-time league MVP has had, fans in Baltimore are still waiting for him to put a ring on it.

See what we did there?