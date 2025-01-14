Lakers Ruined Fan Giveaway During Michael Cooper Jersey Retirement Night

The Lakers are gonna Laker.

On Monday, the team announced that due to their free giveaway of a Michael Cooper jersey that was full of "imperfections," all fans in attendance would receive a complimentary gift in the coming weeks.

All fans in attendance for Monday's Lakers - Spurs game found what was supposed to be a replica of Cooper's jersey on their seat. This was prior to the team later raising his real jersey to the rafters to retire his No. 21 forever. However, fans quickly noticed that the Lakers jersey font was wrong, off-centered, and also printed in an upwards diagonal motion. Not to mention, the threads on the fabric were already falling off. Not ideal, needless to say!

LAKERS' FAN JERSEYS WERE FALLING APART

"Tonight the Lakers honor Michael Cooper and raise number 21 jersey in the rafters. As part of the celebration, the Lakers planned a replica jersey giveaway for fans, which was unfortunately produced and distributed with imperfections. The jerseys wlil be reproduced and every fan attending tonight can receive a new one in the coming weeks," a statement from the team read.

It's unclear if Fanatics, which has had a number of jersey and apparel complaints over the last year, were the ones responsible for this mishap.

Fans quickly took to social media to rip the organization, which also had a number of spelling errors when they unveiled a statue honoring Kobe Bryant last year.

At halftime, the team honored their 5x NBA Champion and Defensive Player of the Year, Cooper, by retiring his number and raising it to the rafters. Cooper told fans and reporters that having his jersey retired meant more than making the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.