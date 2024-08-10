LA Olympics Will Be 'Car Free,' Force Fans To Use Nonexistent Public Transit

There may be no better example of the age-old adage that elections have consequences than the city of Los Angeles. Los Angeles for decades has been run exclusively by one political party. Also, Los Angeles is a city with rising crime, declining quality of life and one of the worst homelessness problems in the country.

Los Angeles is also the next host of the 2028 Olympics, and considering how difficult it's been to get around even famously transit-heavy Paris, LA traffic is expected to be unlivable. But the city's fearless far-left mayor, Karen Bass, has a plan to deal with: force everyone to use mass transit. Ah yes, the famous mass transit network of…Los Angeles! Brilliant!

On Saturday, Bass said that she wants the city to have a "no-car Games" in 2028, forcing attendees to take the nearly nonexistent subway and buses. Bass' brilliant plan is to borrow, literally borrow, more than 3,000 buses from other cities around the country.

"That’s a feat in Los Angeles — we’ve always been in love with our cars," Bass said at a news conference in Paris, according to The Athletic. "But we’re already working to ensure we can build a greener Los Angeles.

"The way it should work is to meet with the city’s major employers and talk about staggering work hours, which is something that was done 40 years ago — when we had no tech, no cellphones, no personal computers," she continued. "There might be some employers that we would say: ‘Could you be remote for 17 days?’"

If you're wondering why things are so bad in LA, this is who they keep electing.

LA Car Free Olympics One Of Worst Ideas In Human History

Los Angeles is designed to be navigated by car, because it is massive. Los Angeles County is 20% larger than the combined sizes of Delaware and Rhode Island. Combined.

Mass transit works well in condensed areas like say, Manhattan or central Paris or central London. It does not work well in a region roughly the size of Connecticut. But because LA is run by a political party that's disconnected from reality, they've been attempting to expand the Los Angeles Metro system. At a massive cost, with declining ridership, limited connectivity and middling transit times.

Some events will be held in Long Beach, others in the valley, and some in downtown LA. Inglewood will host some too. Those destinations are separated by 20-30 miles. A 30-mile bus ride, with stops, could take well over an hour, if not significantly more. It's madness.

Yes, traffic in LA is atrocious. And yes, getting from Olympic venue to Olympic venue is going to be more difficult than it would be in other cities. But that's what happens when you have notoriously bad traffic and bid to host the freaking Olympics. You can't rearrange how an entire city and mega-region moves around for two-three weeks because you live in fantasyland and think it will solve climate change or something equally incomprehensible.

As always, if there's a bad idea to be had, Los Angeles will find a way to have it.