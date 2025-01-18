LA Kings Offered Classy Tribute To LAFD With Special Center Ice Logo

Horrific wildfires have made for a rough start to the year in Southern California, but it's always good to acknowledge the people doing some good in times like this, and that's exactly what the Los Angeles Kings are doing.

Of course, ever since all of this began to happen, the Los Angeles Fire Department has been working around the clock to prevent the blazes from impacting even more homes.

There's really no way to thank the individual firefighters enough for their efforts, but the Kings did unveil a very cool tip of the cap ahead of their Saturday night game against the Seattle Kraken.

The team showed off some photos of a new center ice log that pays homage to the LAFD.

That's a very cool gesture. There was no word on how long the Kings plan to stick with that, but I don't think you'd hear too many complaints if they kept it for the rest of the season.

The fires — which have destroyed thousands of structures in the Los Angeles area — led to the Kings' game against the Calgary Flames (of all teams) scheduled for January 11 getting postponed.

But as soon as it was clear just how devastating the fires were, the Kings and other LA teams donated millions in support of programs operated by the LA Fire Department Foundation and the American Red Cross, per NHL.com.

"Our entire organization joins our city in sorrow over the loss and destruction from these fires," Kings President Luc Robitaille said. "However, we are emboldened by the response of our first responders and fire-fighting professionals, as well as the community on the whole who are coming forward with unconditional support and resources."

The team has released special t-shirts to help raise money, while they've also added an LAFD patch to players' uniforms.

Great stuff from the Kings. It's nice to see teams acknowledging the real heroes in moments like this.