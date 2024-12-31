LA-Bound Flight Will Take Off In 2025, Land In 2024 (Cue 'The Power Of Love')

I'm not a big New Year's Eve guy, but what I do like about it is when you run into weird time-related moments of bizarreness.

Like, some years you get a set of twins in which one of them is born in one year, and the other is born in a different year.

I don't know why, but I think that's so cool.

This year we've got one of those moments too, if you want something to melt your stoner neighbor's Dorito's Locos Tacos-loving brain.

I wouldn't normally pay too much attention to a random flight from Hong Kong to Los Angeles (not no attention, just not much) but this one I'm all in on.

Cathay Pacific Flight 880 is going to make that journey across the Pacific Ocean.

That flight took off not too long after midnight on January 1, 2025, but en route to LAX it'll cross the International Date Line, That means when the plane lands (assuming it's on schedule) at around 8:55 pm local time in Los Angeles, it'll be December 31, 2024.

It's like a fuselage full of Marty McFlys!

I think it would be kind of funny if everyone stepped off the plane with a shell-shocked look on their faces, because even in their brief time in 2025 what they saw wasn't good.

Of course, this is all chalked up to the way we interpret dates and times, but it's still cool.

One time, I had a flight from Detroit to Peoria, Illinois. It took like 45 minutes, and in the process, we flew into the Central Time Zone. So, we landed before we took off.

That's the closest I've ever come to time travel, aside from any time I walk through a casino and people are smoking indoors (now that's like being in a time machine).

I still talk about that, and it was about as brief a flirtation with time travel as you can have.

So, if I was on that flight from Hong Kong to LAX, you'd better believe I'd open every conversation with, "Hey, I'm Matt, want to hear about the time I traveled through time? Of course you do!"