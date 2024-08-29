Hackers Get A Hold Of Kylian Mbappe's Twitter Account, Share Wild Posts And Scam User Out Of $1 Million

While Kylian Mbappe, arguably the best soccer player on planet Earth, was getting some shut-eye on Wednesday night, his Twitter account was hacked. As the hackers predictably attempted to scam some of Mbappe's 14.4 million followers, they also fired off some wild tweets.

Mbappe has since re-gained access to his account and all of the hacker's tweets have been deleted, the Internet lives on forever, and plenty of soccer fans grabbed screenshots of what was posted throughout the night.

The hackers shared posts about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, but in between the serious posts they mixed in plenty of soccer-related ones as well.

Not only did the hackers weigh in on who the GOAT of soccer is, tipping their cap to Cristiano Ronaldo, they fired off a pro Manchester United post as well.

As an Arsenal supporter myself, my personal favorite posts from the hackers took a shot at Tottenham and their lack of hardware.

While some of the posts were legitimately hilarious, things got serious in a hurry.

Mixed between the numerous posts, the hackers promoted a fraudulent cryptocurrency token and promised to "double" any tokens sent to a specific address.

According to Coin Telegraph, the fraudulent post from the hacker cause the market cap of the ‘Kylian Mbappe’ token to surge to $460 million before dropping to less than $100,000. Look On Chain, a well-known crypto account, shared that someone spent over $1 million on the ‘Mbappe’ coin in one single transaction. That move ended up costing the person more than $1 million in an hour's time.

While it has not been reported or confirmed who the hacker(s) may be, one of the posts from the scammers specifically mentioned accounts UTD Trey, a "fan account" with over 1 million followers as well as CFC_Janty, another fan account with over 600k followers. Both of the accounts mention the online gambling site Stake in their Twitter bios.