Kyler Murray Braces for ‘Icy’ Showdown Between Cardinals, Panthers: 'Shoot!'

Murray, It's Cold Outside.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray sounded quite nervous about playing in the cold this weekend. Murray and the Cards travel to play the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, where temps are expected to dip into the 20s and 30s.

When asked about the brisk temperatures waiting for him, Murray acted tough before simmering down to a very honest reaction about playing in the icy contest.

Snow games and cold-temp showdowns are a treat for NFL fans. For the players, it's not always a delight.

"I've played in cold weather before," Murray said on Wednesday. "How cold is it supposed to be?"

"35 degrees," a member of the media informed Murray, who let out a fantastic response.

"Sh*t."

WATCH:

All eyes are on Kyler, and soon we'll know if Murray was joking on Wednesday or if he was earnest in his reaction.

Murray, 27, has struggled to get hot this year. The former first-overall pick has tepid passing stats, logging only 15 passing TDs against eight interceptions.

The 7-7 Cardinals are exceeding expectations once again, fighting for the NFC West crown as they head into a highly winnable matchup against the 3-11 Panthers. Fans in Arizona will surely be heated if the Cardinals struggle to pull off the win.

Will Murray play with ice in his veins on Sunday?

