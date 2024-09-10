Kyle Larson To Take Another Crack At Double Duty Next Season

We saw NASCAR star Kyle Larson attempt one of the coolest feats in sports this year when he attempted to pull double-duty and compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Of course, it didn't exactly go according to plan after rain delayed the start of the Indy 500, causing Larson to miss the start of the Coke 600, which was ultimately ended early due to rain before he could turn any laps.

Larson has been open about wanting to take another crack at the feat — which hasn't been accomplished since Kurt Busch did it in 2014 — and it looks like he'll be doing just that.

Larson's 2024 attempt at the double didn't go according to plan but when he was in an IndyCar, he was really impressive. Larson made the Fast 12 in qualifying and started the race on the second row of the grid in P5.

Larson was competitive for virtually the entire race, but a penalty for carrying too much speed into the pitlane — something that has happened to even the most experienced IndyCar drivers — unraveled his entire race.

Larson, Jeff Gordon, Rick Hendrick, IndyCar great and Arrow McLaren sporting director Tony Kanaan, and McLaren CEO Zak Brown (how's that for a press conference panel) held a press conference at Charlotte Motor Speedway announcing that Larson will return for another bit at the proverbial apple.

"I really enjoyed the Month of May in Indy and racing with Arrow McLaren, but I was really disappointed with missing the Coca-Cola 600 with the No. 5 HendrickCars.com team," Larson said, per IndyCar.com. "I appreciate the second opportunity because we have unfinished business. I really want to complete all 1,100 miles, and I think we have the opportunity to battle for the win in both events."

As was the case this year, Larson will drive the No. 17 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren in the second year of a two-year agreement between Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow McLaren. Hendrick reportedly had the right to decide whether to exercise an option for that second year.

While missing the Coke 600 required getting a waiver to compete in the NASCAR Playoffs and losing the regular season championship by one point, Larson's attempt at the double brought a ton of positive attention to both IndyCar and the NASCAR Cup Series. That alone should make it worth doing again.

Hopefully, this attempt goes a little more smoothly than the last one for all parties involved.