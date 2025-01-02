NFL Network's Kyle Brandt Goes On Bizarre Rant Explaining His Hatred Of Teams Tweeting Out A Game's Score

The NFL Network had the incredibly original idea of doing a New Year's Resolution segment on the first day of the new year. Kyle Brandt deserves credit for thinking outside the box and coming up with a one-of-a-kind resolution idea for the entire league to adopt in 2025, but that doesn't mean his proposal was a good one.

The man swung and missed, big time.

Brandt, who is undoubtedly one of the more entertaining personalities in the NFL world, took an opportunity during Wednesday's edition of ‘Good Morning Football’ to explain his hatred for when teams post game scores on social media. He specifically called out teams for posting scores when they are losing and explained that he doesn't understand the point of it.

"What I don’t understand is that these teams tweet out the score to these fans when they’re getting hammered. They are getting destroyed," Brandt explained. It just makes a dartboard for the fans! You should see the comments. Below it, it’s like ‘fire everyone.’ ‘Sell the team.’ ‘This team sucks.'"

He then went on to bring up recent examples of the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts sharing posts that show the score in games that they were losing.

Brandt correctly pointed out the fact that many teams around the league have sponsorship deals in place where they're obligated to post scores to social media, regardless if they're down three scores.

The only correct take about teams posting scores on social media is that it is a legitimate double-edged sword for the team and the poor social media team that has to sort through the ridiculousness that fills up the replies.

If a team decides not to post the final score to social media, specifically after a loss, they get bombarded by people and opposing fans to share the score. Then, if they do post a score update during or after a loss, they get roasted by not only opposing fans, but their own fans as well.

I, and I think the majority of other sports fans out there, lean toward the idea that teams have to own their losses, which means sharing score updates is a must.