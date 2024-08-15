Famous NASCAR Star Arrested On DWI Charge, Allegedly Had Insane BAC

Former NASCAR driver Kurt Busch is in trouble with the law after allegedly driving under the influence.

The former NASCAR driver was arrested in Iredell County shortly before midnight Tuesday night and arrested on charges of DWI, careless and reckless driving, and speeding, according to Iredell Free News.

Busch was allegedly clocked going 63 mph in a 45 mph zone, and an officer claims the former pro driver "had red glassy eyes" and "a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath."

Kurt Busch arrested on DUI charge.

Busch allegedly admitted to drinking prior to driving, and allegedly had a BAC of .17, according to the same report. That's more than double the legal limit of .08 in North Carolina.

Being at a .17 means a person is at the level where they might experience loss of balance, vomiting and lack complete muscle control, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It's a dangerous level to be at, especially behind the wheel of a vehicle.

"I’m very disappointed in myself and I apologize to my family, my racing family, and to my fans. I will work with the authorities to rectify the situation and work with the county to make it a safer place in the future," Busch said following his arrest.

This also isn't the first time Busch, who retired in 2023, has been in trouble with the law. He was previously cited for reckless driving and suspicion of DUI in Arizona back in 2005. He was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, according to the same report.

Now, he faces multiple charges in North Carolina after allegedly having an incredibly high BAC.

Never get behind the wheel after drinking. It's never worth it, and there are no positive outcomes. Just don't do it.