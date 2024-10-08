Country Music Singer Savagely Trolls Alabama During Concert: WATCH

Koe Wetzel went full savage mode during a concert in Nashville.

The rising country music singer opened his Sunday show in Nashville by playing Nick Saban's comments about how easy it is to play at Vanderbilt.

Of course, those comments have come back to haunt the Crimson Tide after the Commodores upset Alabama 40-35 on Saturday.

The video played by Wetzel also featured fans carrying the goal posts down Broadway. Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Koe Wetzel trolls Alabama after losing to Vanderbilt.

Isn't college football an awesome sport? Alabama losing to Vandy sent Shockwaves through the sport, but the attention hasn't stopped there.

The loss has transcended just college football. The proof of that fact is that Wetzel, a popular country singer, opened his Nashville show by trolling Alabama with words from the program's legendary coach.

This is the kind of drama and pettiness that people can't get enough of. Inject this right into our veins.

The party doesn't stop after a major college football win, and Vandy is no exception to that rule. Fans took down the goal post, I'm sure fans stayed up all night crushing beers and I'm sure plenty of Vandy fans were in attendance at Wetzel's show.

Soak it up because wins like this might never come again.

Props to Wetzel for twisting the knife a bit more into the Alabama program. It's stuff like this that makes college football so much fun. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.