Knicks Player Nearly Wipes Out Actress Anne Hathaway During NBA Game

Celebrity cameos don't get better than actress Anne Hathaway appearing at a New York Knicks game and almost getting tackled by a player.

The 42-year-old actress — a bombshell, to be frank — was almost wiped out by Knicks guard OG Anunoby Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

MSG hosted the Knicks and Chicago Bulls, a marquee matchup between storied franchises. Sitting on the sideline, Hathaway came face to face with 6-foot-7 Anunoby after the Knicks player hustled to intercept a pass.

WATCH:

The Knicks were royally embarrassing themselves in front of the Hollywood starlet, coming into the game against Chicago at 5-5.

New York was down 22-18 when the close encounter with Anne Hathaway occurred. By halftime, the Knicks had fallen behind, 59-47. It was a Razzie-level performance by the Knicks.

Chicago's Coby White was fouled on the final sequence of the game, making his free throws to win, 124-123.

In no particular order, Anne Hathaway has starred in some Hollywood heavy hitters, including The Princess Diaries franchise, Interstellar, The Dark Knight Rises, freakin' Bride Wars, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Hath won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2013 for "Les Miserables." Most of us probably did not watch the musical because it was a musical, and those don't count as movies.

