Knicks Player Nearly Wipes Out Actress Anne Hathaway During NBA Game

Celebrity cameos don't get better than actress Anne Hathaway appearing at a New York Knicks game and almost getting tackled by a player.

The 42-year-old actress — a bombshell, to be frank — was almost wiped out by Knicks guard OG Anunoby Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Anne Hathaway attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2024. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway speak onstage at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

MSG hosted the Knicks and Chicago Bulls, a marquee matchup between storied franchises. Sitting on the sideline, Hathaway came face to face with 6-foot-7 Anunoby after the Knicks player hustled to intercept a pass.

WATCH:

The Knicks were royally embarrassing themselves in front of the Hollywood starlet, coming into the game against Chicago at 5-5. 

New York was down 22-18 when the close encounter with Anne Hathaway occurred. By halftime, the Knicks had fallen behind, 59-47. It was a Razzie-level performance by the Knicks. 

Chicago's Coby White was fouled on the final sequence of the game, making his free throws to win, 124-123.

INDIANAPOLIS - OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks drives to the basket during a game against the Indiana Pacers on November 10, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Photo by A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images)

In no particular order, Anne Hathaway has starred in some Hollywood heavy hitters, including The Princess Diaries franchise, Interstellar, The Dark Knight Rises, freakin' Bride Wars, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Hath won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2013 for "Les Miserables." Most of us probably did not watch the musical because it was a musical, and those don't count as movies.

