Kirk Herbstreit's Son, Chase, Commits To Playing QB For Michigan

My, oh my, the Herbstreit household is going to be divided for a while.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the late 1908s and early 1990s. He’s fortunate enough to have four boys, and to have one of them - Chase - follow in his footsteps and be a quarterback himself.

Chase is no slouch either. The younger Herbstreit moved with his family to Cincinnati and quickly won the starting job at St. Xavier High School , one of the top high schools in Ohio. According to On3, he had his college choices narrowed down to four: North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State (obviously) - and Michigan.

Ugh, just how disgusting must that thought have been for Kirk to have to deal with. Surely, his son wouldn’t do the unthinkable and choose to play for That Team Up North, right?

Well, that’s exactly what happened.

On3 reported Sunday that Chase has committed to playing for the Maize n’ Blue, betraying the trust of the Buckeye State and sending a dagger into the hearts of the Scarlet and Gray.

Now look, Ohio State will be just fine. They always find a way to recruit well, especially at the quarterback position. Losing out on a three-star recruit will not send them on an uncontrollable spiral.

But just the thought of an Ohio kid going to Michigan has gotta sting, especially for Kirk. I’m sure he’s taking the high road and being supportive of his son’s decision, in part because he’s his son, and in part because Ohio State has some big problems at the moment - like not being able to beat Michigan.

The Maize n’ Blue poached a top prospect from the state of Ohio. Will they do it again on the recruiting trail?