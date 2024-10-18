Kirk Herbstreit Slams Some Ohio State Fans In Blunt Fashion

Kirk Herbstreit put some Ohio State fans on blast after the team's loss to Oregon.

The Buckeyes lost 32-31 to the Ducks this past weekend, and the game ended with OSU QB Will Howard scrambling as the clock hit zero instead of getting down for a final shot at the end zone or a field goal.

Howard simply lost track of how much time was left, and it cost Ohio State another play. A little trickery from Oregon to put 12 men on the field certainly didn't help, but at the end of the day, the Buckeyes QB should have had better clock awareness.

Kirk Herbstreit blasts Ohio State fans.

Howard has faced intense scrutiny on social media for how he handled the final play, and Herbstreit - a former OSU QB - isn't impressed.

The College GameDay star said the following during a Thursday appearance with Pat McAfee:

"By the way, Will Howard taking sh*t from Ohio State fans. Again, it’s that vocal 10 to 12, 15-percent, A.J. (Hawk) knows what I’m talking about. They’re an embarrassment to the fanbase. So, Will Howard took off and scrambled there. Time got away from him. He’s an amazing kid. I thought played pretty well, considering the environment he played in. Will Howard will have another opportunity, another chance to play. I thought so far, he's playing really good. Doing a really good job of playing quarterback for Ohio State."

Going after Ohio State fans is certainly not new for Herbstreit. In fact, he's been a consistent voice against more fringe elements of the fanbase.

He said the following in 2023 when talking about some OSU fans going after then-Ohio State QB Kyle McCord:

"There’s a standard and then there’s a psychotic standard. And I would say that the 15% that represent Ohio State on social media fall into that category of psychotic. They’re out of their minds, and what they do is they make high school players not want to play for that program because of how they’re just such jackasses. They drive me crazy with everything that they do. Kyle McCord’s trying to learn how to play the position."

Clearly, Herbstreit doesn't mind policing his own people, which is a sign he's authentic and credible. It's easy to go after a random fanbase, but Herbstreit played at Ohio State.

He has deep ties to the program, and that's why he clearly has no problem calling out fans of the Buckeyes.

Next up is Nebraska next weekend. We'll find out if the Buckeyes can bounce back, and I'm sure fans will be very fired up. Let me know what you think of Herbstreit's comments at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.