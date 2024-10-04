Kirk Cousins Gets His Groove Back As Falcons Win In Walk-Off Fashion Against Bucs

If you tuned in to Thursday Night Football for offense, you certainly got it.

A back-and-forth offensive spree headlined Thursday night's NFC South showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which ended in a long walk-off TD by the Dirty Birds to win, 36-30.

First up for his due credit: Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cousins has his ‘swag’ back.

The rocket-armed QB finally appeared like his old self on his new team. "Kirko" Cousins threw for 509 yards on the Thursday night stage, tallying four touchdowns and one interception for a superb outing to beat the 3-1 (formerly) Bucs.

More on Kirk's historic night later.

"Outstanding," Falcons coach Raheem Morris said, reacting to his QB's performance.

"I can't say enough about …" Morris began, then listing everything from the players on the field to Falcons OC (Zac Robinson) for calling an exceptional game.

Atlanta punched back against a chugging Tampa Bay attack led by Baker Mayfield, who produced another surprisingly dependable performance — throwing 19-of-24 for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

Regulation ultimately came down to a rushed Falcons march down the field and a 52-yard field goal attempt by kicker Younghoe Koo as Atlanta faced a three-point deficit.

Drake London (12 catches, 154 yards, one TD) muscled through heavy hits in the final drive to set up Koo for a 47-yard field goal, which was then pushed back five yards after a Delay of Game penalty temporarily stunned the Falcons.

London's clutch catch in enemy territory set them up for the kick with :01 left in the fourth, and Koo delivered with a clean boot, redeeming himself for back-to-back misses earlier in the game.

Overtime.

The hero of the night, not named Kirk, was Falcons receiver KhaDarel Hodge — on the receiving end of a five-yard pass from Cousins in extra time.

Hodge evaded defenders, marched for 40 more yards, and celebrated the game-sealing, walk-off touchdown.

Have a day, Hodge.

Atlanta improved to 3-2 on the season, and the Bucs fell to 3-2. Funny how that works.

The chips were down for Kirk, but we're finally back to "don't doubt HIM" territory.

Atlanta, you've got our attention.

And with star running back Bijan Robinson and dormant first-round tight end Kyle Pitts still waiting for their respective star-making performances this season, all we can wonder is … where will this Falcons offense end up by season's end?

"First of all, that was for Matt Ryan," Raheem Morris said about the night's special guest.

"That team wanted that for Matt."

Ryan was welcomed back to Atlanta with cheers.

Cousins, however, did him no favors — breaking Ryan's single-game passing record with his performance against the Bucs.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com