Kirby Smart's Father Dies After Complications From Fall Ahead Of Sugar Bowl

Some sad news has come out regarding Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

It's been revealed that his father, Sonny Smart, has died following a fall on New Year's Eve.

According to Yahoo Sports, the elder Smart fell while walking in New Orleans and suffered a fractured hip.

Smart — who played college football at Samford University and was a high school football coach in Georgia — underwent surgeries but suffered complications and, according to a press release from the University of Georgia, "was unable to overcome his injuries."

"The Smart family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the Ochsner hospital and medical staff for the exceptional care provided to Sonny. Additionally, they ask for your continued prayers for those affected by the tragic events that occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Day," the statement said. "The Smart family treasures everyone’s thoughts and prayers and now prays for God’s comfort, strength, and guidance."

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey tweeted out his condolences after the sad news broke.

"Sonny Smart touched many people in his life and we are saddened to learn of his passing," Sankey wrote. "I had the privilege to visit with Sonny many times and enjoyed every conversation. Our sympathies go out to Kirby Smart and his family and to all who knew his dad."





Lots of other tributes poured in across social media as well.

That last tweet brought something that a lot of people instantly thought of when this news broke and that was just how many distractions the Bulldogs were dealing with during the Sugar Bowl this week between the horrific terror attack on Bourbon Street.

Then, on top of that, Smart was dealing with a tragic situation involving his father.

Well, getting out there and leading his team surely made his old man proud.

Our thoughts are with the Smart family during this difficult time.