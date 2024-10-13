Kirby Smart Doesn’t Remember Shoving Mississippi State QB Michael Van Buren During Game, Internet Does

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart found himself infuriated with his defense on Saturday night against Mississippi State and says he didn’t remember shoving their quarterback Michael Van Buren in the process of looking for his defensive coordinator.

The incident went viral on social media last night, as Georgia was trying to hold-off the Bulldogs from a Mississippi State comeback in the fourth.

Smart, who says he was trying to get the attention of defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, shoved Bulldogs QB Michael Van Buren during the fourth quarter of their win on Saturday.

Following the win, not knowing he had gone viral on social media for the incident, Kirby Smart was asked about the situation that occurred on the sidelines.

"I think I was going after Schumann," Kirby Smart said postgame. "I was trying to get Schumann's attention. We were trying to change personnel. I think it's the play they came over to our sideline. And I'm trying to get Schumann's attention. But, no, I don’t really remember it."

During the Mississippi State media availability, Michael Van Buren was just as confused.

"I'm not sure what that was. I was must trying to play my game. I didn’t really see it," Van Buren said postgame.

Either way, this was not a good look for the Georgia head coach, even if he was just caught-up in the moment during the game.

Officials did not see the play, and no flag was thrown. We will see if the SEC has anything to say.