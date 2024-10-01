Kirby Smart Shared Sobering Message With Players After Losing To Alabama: WATCH

Kirby Smart didn't attempt to sugarcoat it or lie to his players after Georgia lost to Alabama.

The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs 41-34 in an all-time great college football game this past weekend. Smart's team managed to take a late lead after erasing a 28-0 start, but then gave up a TD on Alabama's very next offensive snap.

The game ended on an interception in the end zone off a pass from Georgia QB Carson Beck. The Bulldogs were literally one play short from winning, and that fact wasn't lost on Kirby.

Kirby Smart tells players his team just needed one more play to beat Alabama

Kirby, likely aware the cameras were rolling, didn't shout or attempt to spin anything after the loss. Georgia needed one more play, and it never materialized.

"We said in the second half we have to win more moments than them. One moment short. One moment short, but I want everyone of you to think about how you feel right now. Think about how you feel right now," Smart told his players in the locker room after the game.

You can watch the clip below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Major respect to Kirby Smart for keeping it this real with his players. The Bulldogs shocked viewers by taking a lead after being down 28-0 at one point.

It looked like Georgia was on the cusp of pulling off what might be the greatest comeback in SEC history. Then, they gave up a TD followed by a game-ending interception on the next series.

You couldn't have scripted it any better from an entertainment and adrenaline standpoint. No point in making excuses. Just tell the truth, and the truth of the matter is the Crimson Tide got the play they needed to win and Georgia did not.

The good news for Georgia is that Auburn is up next. That's a nice rebound game after playing the Crimson Tide. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.