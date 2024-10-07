Kirby Smart And Carson Beck Call Out Georgia Fans For Lackluster Atmosphere Against Auburn

Georgia responded to their gut-wrenching loss at Alabama a week ago by taking care of Auburn to the tune of 31-13 on Saturday, but that doesn't mean that head coach Kirby Smart and quarterback Carson Beck are entirely happy.

The Bulldogs took a 14-3 lead into halftime over the Tigers, and with it being a hot and humid day in Athens, many fans took that moment as a time to head out and catch the rest of the game elsewhere.

Smart noticed, and called out the fans shortly after the game.

"To be honest, I’m a little disappointed," Smart said. "I’m probably disappointed in our fans for the first time. I thought there was a lack of really affecting the game with the game crowd noise, and passion, and energy."

"It was hot, but our players have full pads and helmets, and they’re pushing to try and have a home-field advantage like we’ve faced when we play against teams, and I can’t get the crowd noise."

Smart's comments probably put a smile on Lane Kiffin's face, as the Ole Miss head coach has made it part of his routine to call out his own team's fans after blowout wins.

While Smart's complaint is one thing, the quarterback calling out fans is another.

In Beck's defense, Georgia's game operations didn't do the Bulldogs any favors as they decided to show highlights of Vanderbilt's upset over Alabama on the jumbotron during the game.

"We’re focused on this game, and they kept putting [the Alabama game] up on the TV, and all our fans are cheering," Beck explained. "We’re like, ‘Lock in man, just focus on this.’ We’re sitting here playing this game trying to win. It is what it is."

Beck and Smart are fighting an uphill battle by asking fans to stick around for a full game that ultimately turned into a lopsided win. Georgia's loss to Alabama two weeks ago marked the Bulldogs' first regular season loss since November 2020.

Bulldog fans have been spoiled for nearly half a decade now, so asking them to stay locked in for a full 60 minutes is a tall, tall order.