Kiké Hernandez Talks Punishment For Saying 'We Don't Give A F***' On Live TV

One of the heroes of the 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers World Series run was utility man Kiké Hernandez. Hernandez had any number of huge hits in the playoffs, perhaps none bigger than his second inning home run in Game 5 of the National League Division Series.

Kiké launched a 95mph Yu Darvish first pitch fastball into the left field bleachers, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead over the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers pitching staff and Teoscar Hernandez did the rest, giving them a 2-0 win that sent LA through to the National League Championship Series. It was Kiké's 14th career postseason homer, a stunningly high number for someone who isn't a regular season superstar.

Afterwards, Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal interviewed the 33-year-old, and asked what made the 2024 Dodgers different than teams that had flamed out of the playoffs early in recent years. Kiké's answer after asking if the broadcast was live was, well, blunt, and not exactly appropriate for national television: "The fact that we don't give a f***."

And for the first time, Hernandez spoke about what happened after he gave his immediately viral answer.

MLB Wanted To Crack Down Hard On Kiké Hernandez

Appearing on an episode of The Shop, Hernandez admitted that he was very close to being suspended by Major League Baseball for a postseason game.

"I did get fined for that," he acknowledged. "I was going to get an even heftier fine and a suspension, but having a good agent and a good players’ union came in handy. They got rid of the suspension and lowered the fine a little bit."

He was also forced to apologize by the league, though he admitted that the apology may not have been the most heartfelt. It was "50/50 on the honesty part of it," he said.

"What I answered was from the bottom of my heart," he continued. "I didn’t think there was any other way to describe the team."

Unsurprisingly, his comments were very popular among the Dodgers fanbase, cementing his place as one of the team's most beloved players. Still, a suspension could have been a significant blow for Los Angeles in the NLCS, with Hernandez starting in center field for Game 1 thanks to an injury to Miguel Rojas.

All's well that ends well though, and I'm sure the hefty World Series share he received more than made up for whatever fine MLB gave him.

