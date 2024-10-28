Kid Rock, Eminem Put Politics Aside To Focus On What Really Matters: Detroit Lions Football

With just one week to go until the 2024 Presidential Election, rhetoric between Democrats and Republicans has reached a boiling point. But Eminem and Kid Rock — at opposite ends of the political spectrum — have found some common ground, thanks to the recent success of the Detroit Lions.

On Friday, Kid Rock (whose real name is Bob Ritchie) posted a casual front-porch-guitar-picking social media video, where he gave props to fellow musicians Eminem and Taylor Swift for being unafraid to stand up for their beliefs.

"I love Eminem. We've been friends for many years," Ritchie said. "I don't agree with his politics, but I do give credit to him and people like Taylor Swift for standing up and not being afraid to be vocal for that which they believe."

Kid Rock is unapologetic in his support for Donald Trump. He's close friends with the former President, and he even performed at the Republican National Convention in July. The rock star often attends sporting events with Trump as well.

Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers), on the other hand, has publicly thrown his support behind the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris. Last week, the rapper introduced Barack Obama at a Harris-Walz rally in Detroit.

Despite their differences, though, Kid Rock and Eminem share a mutual respect.

"Here's one thing @KidRock and I do agree on... GO @Lions!!!! Appreciate you, Bob," Eminem posted on X on Sunday.

Kid Rock responded: "Thanks @Eminem - Who would of thought it would be 2 white rappers from Detroit / Michigan to show our divided Country what class is and how it should be done! Appreciate ya too Marshall! Kid Rock / Bob Ritchie DETROIT LOVE #GOLIONS"

Coming off a historic 2023 season where they reached the NFC Championship Game, the Lions are surging in 2024. At 6-1, Detroit currently sits atop the NFC North and, on Sunday, laid an absolute beatdown on the lowly Tennessee Titans to the tune of 52-14.

So, Lions fans, you can all learn a valuable lesson from Kid Rock and Eminem: Even if your candidate doesn't win the election next week, at least your football team is good.