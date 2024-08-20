Kevin James Pumps Mets Crowd With Fantastic First Pitch Ceremony

Actor and comedian Kevin James is a gift that keeps on giving.

Tasked with throwing the ceremonial pitch on Tuesday for the New York Mets, the King of Queens star did not disappoint on the mound, delivering an epic display of patriotism (once again) before NY squared off against the Orioles.

James, a die-hard Mets fan, definitely brought the boom.

After his half-speed pitching motion fell inches short of the plate, James redeemed himself with an incredible pre-game speech for the fans at Citi Field.

"God Bless America. God bless our troops. God bless the New York Mets, and gentlemen, let's play ball!" James shouted on the mic, calling back his viral speech at Daytona in 2007, which pumped the crowds with patriotism.

James also reacted incredibly during the broadcast when J.D. Martinez nearly hit a homer in the fourth inning. Martinez went deep right, but the ball ultimately landed on the warning track and into the outfielder's glove for the out.

Kevin was absolutely certain that the ball was a goner.

The Mets were hoping to win this game for Kevin (and the tight NL wild-card race).

Coming off an exhilarating win against the Orioles on Monday. Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez injected more energy into the surprise NL wild-card competitor — hitting a walk-off home run to center field for a 4-3 win.

New York carried momentum but fizzled out early against Baltimore on Tuesday, stuck in a 6-1 deficit in the fourth inning.

With one of the more difficult schedules left in the season, the Mets are stuck in a real Dilemma — a far-reaching reference to Kevin James' 2011 flick, co-starring Vince Vaughn, titled "The Dilemma."

Good luck, Mets.

