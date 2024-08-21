Kevin Harvick Thinks Kyle Larson Is A Better All-Around Driver Than Max Verstappen, And He's Right

One of the biggest hypothetical questions to hit the world of motorsports while most series were taking a break during the Olympics was whether NASCAR's Kyle Larson is a better driver than Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

This all started a week ago when FloRacing asked Larson if he felt like he needed to beat Verstappen head-to-head to feel like he was the best driver in the world.

"Not really. I know in my mind I am better than him as an all-around driver," Larson said, adding that he didn't think Verstappen could simply hop into a sprint car or a Cup Series car and be competitive.

Well, that certainly for people talking and NASCAR great Kevin Harvick is giving his take on the biggest thought exercise in racing.

"If Kyle Larson went to drive Max Verstappen's car, it wouldn't be but one or two days, and he would be damn close to being as fast as Max Verstappen in there, but there is no way that Max Verstappen comes over here and does that in a stock car," Harvick said, per Fox Sports.

"I think Max is extremely talented and very, very, very good at what he does for his discipline. I heard him talk about drivers being specialized in their discipline. That's not Kyle Larson. Kyle Larson can go out and drive anything. He's very good at his discipline, but he's got multiple disciplines, and we saw what he did in an IndyCar. I truly believe that Max would do okay, but he's not going to do anything anywhere close to what Kyle Larson does."

I'm a big Formula 1 guy. I can't find anything in there that isn't right on the money.

Everyone knew Larson was a good driver in everything from Cup cars to sprint cars to sports cars, but he really blew some minds hopping in an IndyCar, tackling the Indianapolis 500, and becoming a legitimate competitor.

Think about Jimmie Johnson. He's one of the best to ever hop in a stock car, but he struggled to get up to speed in an IndyCar, something Larson managed to do after less than a week of running.

Harvick is dead on the money with this take and went on to address those who feel like Larson was out of bounds for his initial comments.

"Some of the arrogance that comes from the international crowd on the media side to just say ‘you can’t do that, Kyle Larson, that's not even a fair comparison,' they just don't even know what they're talking about."