Kevin Harlan Discusses The Possibility Of A Chiefs Three-Peat On 'Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich'

Sports broadcasting legend Kevin Harlan went on "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" to discuss how close the Kansas City Chiefs are to making unprecedented NFL history.

Unless the Buffalo Bills defeat them on Sunday - an outcome all of America outside of Kansas City wants - the Chiefs will reach the Super Bowl yet again for what seems like the millionth time in recent memory (in reality, it would be the fifth time in six years). Furthermore, should they win the NFL’s most prestigious crown, they would be the first team in the Super Bowl Era to win three titles in a row.

If that happens (here’s to hoping it doesn’t), Harlan believes that it would set Kansas City apart from the New England Patriots’ dynasty, which lasted from 2001-2018.

"It would have a unique setting, it would set the chiefs apart from Belichick and the Patriots," Harlan said.

Andy Reid has done a masterful job spearheading this Chiefs team, and has already started to put his name in the conversation as the greatest coach ever. He also currently sits just 33 wins behind Belichick for second most all time , and with the rate the Chiefs win, he could climb that hurdle very soon.

But it's not just the head coach who is climbing up the ladder of NFL greats. His quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is compiling a resume similar to Tom Brady, who right now is the G.O.A.T at the quarterback position. Harlan noted at Mahomes’ current pace, he could surpass Brady in many respects.

"Mahomes is catching up with Brady in some interesting achievement categories, and he’s only seven years a starter. If he plays another 5-8 years, he could come close to Brady statistically," Harlan said.

Right now, it’s easy to look at what the Chiefs are doing and think that this is the greatest run of dominance the league has ever seen. But Harlan said that once this run is eventually over, it will be fun to see how analysts and historians talk about this dynasty.

"The Chiefs have compressed into this segment these 4-6 years, and it will be interesting to see how people, once the dust has settled and they step back and widen the lens a little bit, where this would fit, how it fits and compares," Harlan said. "It's right there with what we saw the (49ers), and the Steelers, certainly the Packers of the 60s, the Patriots of the 2000s, the Chiefs are definitely in that position where they feel like they have staked a claim to this part of professional football excellence."