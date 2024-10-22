Kenyan Drake Drops Hilarious Response To Stray Jab On Social Media: Why Me!

Former NFL running back Kenyan Drake was floored after catching a stray shot on social media. Drake's name was evoked after someone wanted to complain about Marvin Harrison, Jr. as a 'bust' fantasy football pick.

The X account outed himself as having drafted Harrison, the fourth overall pick of this year's actual draft, in the first round of fantasy, which is a pretty dumb move — and not MHJ's fault.

Harrison was a coveted name coming out of Ohio State, no doubt. Still, the consensus projected top 12 names in fantasy appeared far better than most projections bullish on Harrison's rookie season. At most, MHJ seemed to be a second-rounder.

Back to Kenyan Drake.

Fantasy football "expert" Sam Sherman took a shot at Drake, posting on X: "Marvin Harrison Jr. is comfortably the worst first-round fantasy pick since Kenyan Drake in 2020."

Drake caught the post and asked the obvious: was that shot really necessary?

A guy who picks MHJ first in this year's draft and Drake first in previous years should clarify everything about this person's judgment.



Through seven weeks of NFL action, MJH has produced 20 catches for 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Almost half of his production came against the Rams on Sept. 15 when he caught four passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

It's still too early to call Harrison, Jr. a fantasy bust, but he's certainly trending in that direction.

Cast your criticisms about MHJ, but don't throw disrespect on Kenyan Drake!

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com