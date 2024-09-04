Big 12 Football Coach Destroys Team With Awesome Rant: VIDEO

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham wasn't impressed by what he saw out of his team Tuesday.

The Sun Devils started the season with an impressive 48-7 win over Wyoming, and it was a clear step in the right direction after an abysmal 3-9 season in 2023.

However, the players on the team apparently got a bit ahead of themselves and started behaving in practice like they'd actually accomplished something important.

The man running the program in Tempe wasn't impressed.

Kenny Dillingham torches Arizona State players over lack of effort.

"Today, our kids thought they won the Super Bowl on Saturday. They came out here acting like, you know, acting like we're undefeated, good football team. We practiced like a 1-11 team today. Now, luckily, they responded the last six periods and we had a really, really good ending of practice. But that was a 1-11 practice for about an hour and a half. It was pretty embarrassing," Dillingham ranted to the media.

He was asked about why he felt the team practiced so poorly after starting the season 1-0, and he didn't mince words.

"Comfort. People feel good about themselves. [The media] posting all these good things and posting all these stats. We're number one defense in America through one week. What kind of stat is that, right? We're this, we're that. Look at all this really cool stuff. Now, we're the 14th worst team in the Big 12. Like, what the hell are we doing? Like, and we got comfortable, and I'm trying to prevent that from happening. But, human nature seeps in and we have to eliminate that. We haven't done anything. We're still a nobody. We have to get that out of our heads that we played a really good football game. Who cares," the young ASU coach further ranted.

You can watch his comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This right here is what a coach looks like, and I would be pumped to hear this as an Arizona State football fan. The Sun Devils haven't been relevant for a very long time.

The team's last 10-win season came all the way back in 2014. That was a different lifetime ago in the college football world.

Nobody thinks about potential contenders and thinks about ASU. In fact, most of the time, ASU is seen as an easy win for any team that's solid. Dillingham is trying to change that perception, and he can't do it if his players think beating Wyoming is something to be celebrated.

A P4 team beating a G5 team should never be reason for celebration. Going out and flaming your team to the media is a pretty good sign a coach is upset and not just playing it up for the cameras.

Change takes time, and there's no guarantee it ever happens. Having said that, there's no doubt Dillingham appears to have the proper mindset. Are you an ASU fan? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.