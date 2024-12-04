Major College Coach Caught On Video Dropping Savage Vulgar Line During Rivalry Game: WATCH

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham was full of adrenaline during the rivalry game against Arizona.

The Sun Devils crushed the Wildcats 49-7 in order to punch the team's ticket to the Big 12 title game and fight for a spot in the CFP.

ASU was up 35-0 at halftime, but that was hardly enough for Dillingham to be happy.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo #4 and head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrate after defeating the Arizona Wildcats 49-7. The Sun Devils earned a spot in the Big 12 title game and will play Iowa State for a shot at the College Football Playoff. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kenny Dillingham delivered epic speech during win against Arizona.

The Sun Devils released a video Wednesday showing the team's head coach's halftime speech, and it was absolutely electric.

"If we are the team I think we are - a team that can compete for championships - we come out in the second half and we f*cking twist the motherf*cking knife. No pity for the motherf*cking kitty," Dillingham told his team at halftime with passion and energy in his voice.

Watch the epic moment unfold in the video below around the 6:35 mark, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's the kind of coach you want in your locker room. That's the kind of dude you want leading young men. No mercy. No surrender. Not one step backwards.

The Sun Devils were up 35-0, and Dillingham had only one demand for his roster:

Twist the knife and keep pouring it on.

If that doesn't sum up the proper energy for a rivalry game, then I don't know what ever will.

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham gave an awesome halftime speech against Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

Props to Dillingham for firing up his squad with an epic speech. Next up is Iowa State. It should be a fun one. Let me know what you think of his comments at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

