Kenneth Walker III Somehow Avoids Going Down Twice On The Same Tackle Attempt

Is Kenneth Walker III a running back, or a body contortionist with insane skills?

The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions played in a Monday Night Football clash at Ford Field, and Walker is back for his first game since injury. Of course, he’s looked the part of being Seattle’s RB1, but there’s one play that sticks out as particularly uncanny.

Walker was running a simple check-down route on 2nd-and-4, and quarterback Geno Smith fired the ball his way. Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone quickly made the tackle and stopped him short of the line to gain.

Or did he?

Anzalone whipped Walker to the ground, but the running back planted his arm on the ground and kept his elbows and knees from hitting the ground. No worries, because Anzalone just threw him to the ground in the other direction.

But Walker had the presence of mine to do a half back-spring and stay off the ground, and scamper forward for a few extra yards. Anzalone got up and was like, "How in the world did I not get him to the ground?"

Frankly, after watching the video five times, I really don’t know myself.

I’ve seen plays where a ball carrier can avoid getting to the ground after one attempt at getting thrown to the ground. But to do it twice, while your head is barely avoiding contact with the ground? That’s insane.

Social media was abuzz after seeing the most electric running back reception of the season.

Don't be surprised if we see Walker start his own Parkour YouTube channel when he retires, because he's definitely cut out for it.