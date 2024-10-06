Leader Of PGA Tour Event Is Worried About His Fantasy Football Lineup Prior To Potentially Earning Second Win

Keith Mitchell may be on the PGA Tour, and he may be sleeping on the lead heading into the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, but he's still one of us.

Mitchell fired a bogey-free 65 on Saturday to earn a one-shot lead heading into Sunday, and while most people's brains in that situation would be solely focused on what tomorrow may hold on the golf course, the former Georgia Bulldog is far more concerned about something else: getting his fantasy football lineup right.

Speaking with Golf Channel after the third round, Mitchell was specifically asked what his preparation and mindset will be as he looks to earn what will be his second win on Tour on Sunday, and he immediately began talking about his fantasy team.

"I guess I need to set my fantasy football lineup. I haven’t done that yet," Mitchell said. "I picked some guys off the waiver wire, and I’ve got to get it in before I tee off tomorrow. If I can do that, and I’m actually going to hit a few balls just to groove it because it felt good. Normal routine tomorrow."

With the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings playing in London on Sunday morning U.S. time, Mitchell is correct in saying that he has to get his fantasy football lineup in order a little quicker than usual.

The 32-year-old's lone win on Tour came at the 2019 Honda Classic, and while he'll have that experience to lean on, he'll need to completely blank out this year's Valspar Championship where he posted a final-round 77 to fall from very much in contention into a tie for 17th on that Sunday.

"Valspar is a tough golf course, and it bit me that day. I felt like I was doing everything physically as best I could and, mentally, I was a train wreck after the first two holes," Mitchell explained.

Earning PGA Tour win No. 2 on Sunday coupled with a successful fantasy football Sunday would qualify as an all-time day for Mitchell if he can pull it off in Mississippi.