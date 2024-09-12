Kayvon Thibodeaux Claims Washington Isn't A 'Rival' For The Giants, Gets Blasted On Social Media

We're just one week into the newest NFL season, but the writing is very much on the wall that the New York Giants are and will be among the worst teams in the league this year. When your team is labeled as such, it's in its best interest for said team's players to not hand out bulletin board material, or in this case, just not say stupid things, but Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux didn't receive that message.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Giants' trip to Washington on Sunday to take on the Commanders, Thibodeaux made the big-brain decision to say that Washington "isn't really a rival" for the Giants.

Thibodeaux is only 23 years old and in just his second year in the NFL, and while he probably has very little reason to know it, the Giants have played Washington more than any other team in the league in franchise history. The relatively close proximity between New York (or New Jersey) to D.C. certainly plays a factor in it being a true rivalry as well.

The Giants do own the series' all-time record advantage 107-70-5, but that doesn't make it a non-rivalry. Just for example, Ole Miss owns a 65-46-6 record against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, but not one single person would claim that game isn't a rivalry.

Thibodeaux's head-scratching remarks came just a few days after he shut down a reporter following the Giants' 28-6 loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings, a game in which he didn't record a single tackle.

Let's just say it's been a bad week for Thibodeaux when a microphone is present.

Social Media Reacts To Kayvon Thibodeaux Saying Washington Isn't A Rival To Giants