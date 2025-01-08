Kawhi Leonard Steps Away From Clippers To Help Family Through LA Wildfires

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard's family was affected by the Pacific Palisades fires, which devastated LA this week and prompted his sudden departure from Denver.

The 33-year-old NBA vet is stepping up to help.

Leonard left the team early Wednesday as the Clippers visited Denver to take on the Nuggets.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Leonard's sudden departure was a result of his family being affected by the fire raging in Los Angeles County and going back home to help.

Leonard has been the face of the Clippers since 2019 and has lived in the Pacific Palisades since 2021.

People have died, and millions of lives in the Greater Los Angeles area have been dramatically affected by this fire.

More than 100,000 residents are under evacuation orders as the LA area wildfires threaten at least 28,000 structures, Fox News reported on Wednesday. At least five people are dead.

The wildfire has been the most destructive in the Palisades' history and its toll has been great — putting LA mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom in the crosshairs of Los Angelenos.

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to a video of Bass returning from a visit to Africa to tend to a county already on fire.

"LA’s mayor, Karen Bass, refuses to answer questions, runs from media. Elite leadership as her city burns," CT posted on Wednesday.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com