Alabama Coach Shares Simple Comments On Trump Attending Game Against Georgia

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer thinks it's pretty neat Donald Trump and others will be in town for the game against Georgia.

The Crimson Tide welcome the Bulldogs to Tuscaloosa for a Saturday night SEC showdown that could have major playoff implications.

Donald Trump is expected to be at Bryant-Denny Stadium to soak up all the action. His presence will most definitely send the crowd into a frenzy.

Kalen DeBoer discusses Donald Trump attending Alabama/Georgia game.

What does Kalen DeBoer think about the former President and current Republican nominee being in attendance? It sounds like he wants as many big names as possible to show up and show out.

The Alabama coach told the media the following Monday:

"I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of celebrity-type people here. People that want to come be a part of what’s happening on gameday. Everyone’s watching. So, you know, it’ll be great to have everyone who wants to come watch be here. For us, I told the guys this, with Gameday and everything coming here as well, for the guys, try to take as much off of their plate other than maybe a few extra interviews toward the end of the week. The main thing is they get prepared to play the best football game that they’ve played this year. I’ve always challenged them to play the best football game they’ve ever played in their career. And so, that’s what matters when it comes down to what we can control. But yeah, it is kind of cool that we have a lot of people who want to come be a part of the atmosphere and add to the excitement and energy the game will bring."

You can watch his full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Overall, a solid response that avoids falling into any traps or pitfalls. He played it straight, and made it clear it's "cool" whenever high profile people want to be a part of the atmosphere at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Seeing as how Alabama is a dark red state, I have no doubt Trump will receive a warm welcome from fans in attendance.

Anything less would be a bit surprising, which is the reason why he's probably attending the game in Tuscaloosa. The optics of a college football stadium going nuts for him are simply too good to pass up.

What do you think about Trump attending the game and DeBoer's reaction? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.