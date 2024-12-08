Kadarius Toney Plays For the Cleveland Browns Now And He's Terrible

Kadarius Toney's highlight reels now look like clips from America's Funniest Home Videos.

The former NFL first-round receiver plays for the Cleveland Browns after souring his relationship with the Giants and a brief yet somewhat memorable tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs until his release in August.

Considered by many football fans as the goofiest player in the NFL, Toney furthers his case for the title with a pair of silly plays Sunday.

Playing in Week 14's AFC North clash between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, Toney tallied two snaps in the fourth quarter, costing his team a 15-yard penalty and a muffed punt.

Yung Joka, Toney's rapper pseudonym, was the butt of plenty of jokes on Sunday for his bad performance, which was also in his second game with Cleveland.

Turnover-happy Jameis Winston was more to blame for the Browns' loss against the Steelers. Still, Toney deserves a (dis)honorable mention.

The Steelers beat Cleveland, 27-14.

Kadarius Toney, 25, was drafted in 2021 with the 20th pick by the New York Giants.

Coming out of Florida, Toney was praised as an NFL project for his incredible athleticism.

Running a 4.37s 40-yard dash with a nearly 40-inch jump, Toney fumbles away his value as an athletic special teamer with foolish mistakes.

Fans find it tough to grasp the fact that Kadarius Toney holds the record for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history (65 yards) and now can't pull off fair catches.

