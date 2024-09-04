Justin Thomas Bummed Not To Make Presidents Cup Team, But Has Life-Changing Moment To Look Forward To

Justin Thomas has represented the United States in each of the last three editions of the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup dating back to 2017. His streak of donning the red, white, and blue will come to an end this fall, however, with U.S. Presidents Cup captain Jim Furyk not selecting JT with one of his six captain's picks.

It's not all bad for Thomas though, not bad at all.

Shortly after Furyk rounded out Team USA on Tuesday afternoon, Thomas jumped on Instagram to react to missing out on the team while also sharing the life-changing update that he will soon become a dad for the first time.

"It will be nice to have some time to work on things, foundation event, some R&R, and even become a dad at the end of November! While I’m excited for the "off season", I’m already looking forward to practicing and getting ready for Maui," Thomas wrote in part.

Thomas tied the knot with Jillian Wisniewski in November 2022.

"I’m obviously very bummed to not be joining the boys in Canada … but completely understanding," Thomas continued. "Jim has put together a great team. I will be the first one pulling for them and watching, while using it as motivation to not miss a team event again as they are some of my favorite weeks I’ve had."

With JT being close friends with both Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, the dad pack will be fully loaded later this fall with Thomas being the last of the three to welcome a child.

As for Furyk's captain's picks for the Presidents Cup, the former U.S. Open champion went straight down the year-long points list selecting Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman, and Max Homa. Thomas finished the year 19th on the Presidents Cup points list, but did pick up five Top 10 finishes and managed to earn a spot in the Tour Championship, something Homa and Harman were unable to do at the end of the season.

It will be an interesting sight to see a Team USA without Thomas, Spieth, and Fowler when the Presidents Cup gets underway in Canada on September 27.