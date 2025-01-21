Justin Thomas Gets It, Sends Letter To PGA Tour Players Urging Them To Give More Access During Broadcasts

During the 2020 PGA Tour season, Justin Thomas was on the record saying that he had zero interest in wearing a mic during a tournament, specifically saying "that's not me." Fast-forward to today, and it appears that he's had an awakening and realized that players need to better connect with fans to continue growing the game and the reach of the Tour.

Thomas' plea for his fellow Tour players needing to be open to giving more access to the media didn't come from some quick soundbite during a press conference, either, he sent a memo to the PGA Tour membership.

In the two-page memo first obtained by The Athletic, Thomas explains that he, Max Homa, and other members of the Tour's subcommittee have held conversations with folks at NBC and CBS on how to improve the broadcast for the fans.

Thomas also doesn't beat around the bush, writing, "We're incredibly lucky to have many passionate people tuning in to watch us every week, but let's be honest - this game can feel distant at times."

The two-time major winner didn't present the blanket statement of ‘give more access to the media and broadcasters,’ but instead presented a number of ideas that he believes could make a huge difference in fan engagement and viewership.

"The more I think about it, the more I feel us giving more access and insight can make a WORLD of difference," Thomas writes. "Things such as pre-round interview, mid-round interview, wearing a mic, communication of any equipment/swing changes you're working on with broadcasters, etc."

Thomas cited research as well, explaining that "'on-course personality' is the highest ranked driver of interest for young fans (18-34)," while adding that "getting the younger age group interested and watching our sport could be a huge difference in our popularity."

"I know stepping outside of our comfort zones isn't always easy," Thomas wrote. "Believe me, in the past I've been the first to say 'no' before things are even done being asked. I've had no interest when someone asks for an interview mid-round or suggests trying something new."

"But I also know how much the fans love those moments -- hearing our thought processes, conversations with our caddies, our reactions to the shots, and understanding the ups and downs of competing at the highest level. ... While we may (at least I know I do) think it's not that important or interesting, our fans do," he continued.

Thomas also laid out the idea of a pre-round interview on the first tee similar to the quick question and answer NFL coaches take part in seconds before the opening kick.

As Thomas noted, the game can feel distant at times, and the younger demographic the Tour is constantly trying to tap into doesn't like distant. It likes quick, entertaining, and something new.

In recent years, broadcasts have started doing on-course interviews with players during tournaments. Those interviews have been a step in the right direction, but Thomas is urging players (and broadcasters) to not let that be the only step their willing to take.