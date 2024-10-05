Justin Jefferson Seems To Like The Idea Of The NFL Going To Canada

The Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets are gearing up for a game in London this weekend and despite the UK city being a long-rumored expansion location for the NFL, Vikings star Justin Jefferson was asked about a different international option for the league.

Jefferson was asked what he thought about the idea of the NFL expanding into Canada, and he really seemed to big on the idea.

"I can definitely see [the NFL] expanding to Canada," Jefferson said according to Sportsnet. "I feel like Canada would be the easiest place to expand. Of course, you know, the NBA has a Canadian team. So I mean, I think it will come in the near future hopefully."

It's certainly not outside the realm of possibility. Of the four major North American leagues, the NFL is the only one that hasn't put a club in Canada.

Obviously, there's a city that would probably be best to start in if the NFL wanted to make a foray into the Great White North.

"Toronto wouldn't be a bad place to start," Jefferson said. "But I mean Canada is so big and has so many different cities. I feel like they can pick one of them and it will go."

Alright; Medicine Hat, Alberta it is!

Of course, Toronto would be the jumping-off point, and man, I think a Toronto-Buffalo rivalry would be something else.

Although I get that a lot of the loveable lunatics in the Bills Mafia may not be allowed into Canada…

It'd be interesting to see the league try this. You get the sense that if it was a good move for the league financially, they would have done it by now.

I think it would work out, but it would be interesting to see an NFL team co-exist with a CFL team.

Jefferson also touched on why the league needs to take the game to other countries.

"Expanding our game to all the other different countries and just kind of exposing the game that we play," he said. "We're the only country that really plays the sport the way we do. So expanding it and getting some fans in other countries is very good."

