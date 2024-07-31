Jurgen Klopp Says He Won’t Take USMNT Job

The search for the next manager of the US Men's National Team just got a little bit smaller.

After a disastrous Copa America led to the firing of US Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter, many US soccer fans immediately turned their hopes towards Jurgen Klopp. Klopp has been one of international soccer's most successful coaches, leading Mainz 5, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool to a number of major trophies.

A Champions League winner, Premier League winner…in theory, Klopp would be the perfect fit for a program looking to raise its profile and game to the next level ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Even legendary former USMNT players were advocating for Klopp to be the next manager.

READ: Tim Howard Says US Soccer Should Pursue Jurgen Klopp, With His Help

But Klopp has now spoken publicly about the opening, as well as the opening as head coach of England's National Team. And said he has no intention of returning to coaching right now, regardless of what the job is.

Jurgen Klopp Won't Return To Coaching Anytime Soon

Klopp said Wednesday he would "rule out" a return to coaching, speaking at the International Coaches' Congress in Germany.

"As of today, that's it for me as a coach," Klopp said. "I didn't quit on a whim, but it was a general decision. I've also coached the best clubs in the world."

"Maybe we can talk about it again in a few months. I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let's see what else there is for me."

He also stated that he likely would not return to the game as a coach, if and when he does. Surprisingly, Klopp revealed there's been no job offers, despite two of the highest profile countries having prominent managerial openings.

"At the moment, there is nothing at all in terms of jobs," he said. "No club, no country.

"A few people must not have heard this part, and it would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said, 'I'll make an exception for you now.'

"I'm going to do some work. I'm too young to only do padel tennis and grandchildren. Will that be coach again? I would actually rule that out at the moment.

"Let's see what it will look like in a few months, but nothing is coming through at the moment."

It's a blow to fans hoping that the 57-year-old coach would make a move to the United States. Coaching in the Premier League is an around-the-clock job, but a National Team post requires less hands on attention and day-to-day decision-making. Klopp though, seems resolute in his pledge not to return to coaching in the immediate future.

Many USMNT supporters hoped that US Soccer had a one-man list of potential candidates: Jurgen Klopp. Now both they, and the organization, will have to pivot elsewhere. Unless Klopp decides he's willing to risk the "biggest loss of face in the history of football."