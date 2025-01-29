Julian Edelman Says Taylor Swift Is Good For The NFL

Taylor Swift and her relationship with Travis Kelce has been controversial in the world of the NFL, to say the least. Mostly through no fault of her own, as television broadcasts have made a point to show her repeatedly during games. Sometimes, and especially earlier in the relationship, a bit too often.

But while many traditional fans haven't exactly loved that the game is now broken up by shots of the 35-year-old singer, some legendary NFL players think Swift's exposure has actually been a positive change for the sport.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman appeared on "Fox and Friends" Tuesday and told Fox News Channel's Ainsley Earhardt that it's been "awesome" to see her featured.

"Honestly, it’s been an awesome thing because my daughter does talk about football," Edelman said. "You know, playing for the New England Patriots, it’s terrible to hear your daughter say Chiefs all the time.

"It gives us a conversation point. She loves learning about it."

Taylor Swift Joining The NFL Scene Isn't All Bad

Edelman does raise a valid point: young girls who may never have cared about the NFL are now much more interested, thanks to seeing someone they care about on television.

Now, the question becomes, how important is it for the NFL to reach young girls considering how few of them grow up into lifelong football fans. But it's certainly possible that some become fans, thanks in large part to seeing Taylor Swift during games.

That said, Edelman also makes the point that his daughter cares about the Chiefs. Will she care about other teams when Kelce retires and Swift stops being around NFL stadiums?

Who knows? But for now, at least, she's reaching an audience the league never would have dreamed of before. For two straight Super Bowls too.