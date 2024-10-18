Jonathan Marchessault Says Predators Are 'Fragile" Amid Slow Start

There's really no way to sugarcoat it: the start of the 2024-25 season has been wildly disappointing for the Nashville Predators. After making the biggest move in free agency by bringing in the two biggest fish on the market in forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault the team is 0-4-0 so far this season.

On Thursday night, the Preds found themselves up against another preseason favorite that has stumbled out of the blocks a little bit in the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers came out on top 4-2 for their second win of the season — which included captain Connor McDavid potting his first goal of the season — and that has left the Predators in a rough spot.

"Right now, I think we’re a little fragile group," Marchessault said after the game per NHL.com. "Like the beginning of the season is not going like we want. In the offseason, everybody says how good you guys are going to be and everything, and we maybe have to think that we’re a good team but not good enough. We’ve got to work harder than the opponent."

I'll tell you what the Predators need right now: a canceled trip to see U2 at Sphere in Las Vegas.

The biggest disappointment so far has been that Stamkos has failed to not only find the back of the net but register a point at all through four games. Marchessault, on the other hand, has 1 goal and 2 assists so far.

While the season is off to a much slower start than anyone thought, I think it's far from the time to panic. Remember, last season the Predators made a late charge into the playoffs after a major slump in the early part of the new year.

There's a lot of hockey left to be played, but the Preds will want to figure out a way to kickstart their offense before they dig themselves into too deep of a hole in the tough Central Division.