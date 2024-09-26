Jon Rahm Makes It Clear He Wants To Play On The PGA Tour Again

Nobody in golf, outside of maybe fans of the sport, wants to see a deal be made between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) more than Jon Rahm. The Spaniard, who just wrapped up his first season on LIV Golf, would like to tee it up whenever and wherever he pleases, including on the PGA Tour.

LIV players are banned from competing in any PGA Tour events at the moment, but as negotiations continue between the Saudi PIF and Tour representatives, the rumors of LIV players becoming eligible to compete on Tour again continue to grow. What that looks like, well, nobody knows, but Rahm is a player who sounds like he'll take full advantage of whatever ‘loophole’ is created.

Rahm is competing in this week's Spanish Open on the DP World Tour, which is his first start on the European circuit since joining LIV last December, and made it clear that he'd also like to tee it up in certain PGA Tour events as soon as possible as well.

"Few or almost none of the players would want to play a whole year on the PGA Tour again because it would be impossible to combine the two. But being able to have the option of playing certain tournaments is what I said," Rahm told reporters on Wednesday.

"If we started in February, in January I would have time to play Torrey Pines (Farmers Insurance Open) and the American Express… It would be cases like that to be able to come here without problems, and enjoy being a DP World Tour member as I am."

While Rahm is a certified golf sicko and has played heavy schedules in years past, his motive to play on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour has very much to do with the 2025 Ryder Cup as well.

Rahm needs to play three more DP World Tour events on top of this week's Spanish Open to hold onto his membership and remain eligible for Team Europe's Ryder Cup based on the current set of requirements. Making starts on the PGA Tour would allow him to pick up team qualifying points, something LIV events do not offer him or any other LIV players looking to make Europe's team.

Rahm could, and would, be selected with a captain's pick for the 2025 Ryder Cup, but would of course have to be deemed eligible for that scenario to unfold.