Jon Rahm Cries After Finally Earning LIV Golf Win, Caddie Calls Fan A 'Dic-head,' Olympic Golf's Time To Shine

With the Olympics taking center stage in the sports world, an incredibly underwhelming field at the 3M Open, and the post-major championship hangover fully setting in, this past week in golf was always going to be a lackluster one. We did, however, get to see Jon Rahm finally get the job done on LIV Golf plus his caddie unload on some rowdy fans.

Golf now gets its moment at the Olympics at a familiar course in Paris that should deliver the goods with Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda both favored to pull off a gold-medal sweep for the U-S-of-A.

Jon Rahm's Caddie Savagely Calls A Fan A Dic-head

A few chaps at LIV Golf UK over the weekend may have had a few too many pints and quickly felt the wrath of Jon Rahm's caddie, Adam Hayes.

The moment came during Saturday's second round at JCB Golf and Country Club just as Rahm was set to play a tricky pitch shot from just off of the 16th green. The fan(s) shouted just before the Spaniard was set to play his shot, which prompted him to step back and let out a "hey man" before slapping his leg.

One would imagine that the fans would stop shouting after a player stares them down and shouts at them, but that wasn't the case at all. One fan, maybe the same one who initially shouted, pulled the same move that prompted Hayes to show the world his colorful vocabulary.

You can clearly hear Hayes say "Yeah, it's golf but louder, but not when you're yelling in our fuc-ing backswing, you dic-head!"

The "we've all thought it" from one of the announcers on the broadcast was a chef's kiss to the moment.

This type of situation that unfolded with Rahm and the gallery is a predicament that LIV has created itself. You can't have your tagline be ‘Golf, But Louder’ and then ask fans to quiet down. There is undoubtedly a fine line that fans can step over, which this fan did by essentially screaming in Rahm's backswing, but even when he ended up hitting the shot you can hear plenty of fans still talking.

That's the case at PGA Tour events as well on holes with giant grandstands, players are always hitting shots with thousands of people talking, but with LIV that sort of environment is promoted. You've got non-stop music blaring around the property at every event and plenty of fans there to socialize instead of play golf.

It's part of it, and it's certainly a mixed bag, but hey, at least we get hilarious moments like this with caddies screaming at fans and getting caught on hot mics.

Jon Rahm Looked Like A Relieved Man After LIV Win

It's been a strange and difficult year for Jon Rahm, and after securing what was his first win since the 2023 Masters, he understandably let out his emotions. The question I have, though, is does his victory change the perception of him and his decision to join LIV? I think the answer is no.

Rahm bolting from the PGA Tour for a gargantuan payday from the Saudis to join LIV Golf is still so fresh that there are only two things that can change the somewhat negative connotation around his decision: time and winning another major championship.

What's most perplexing about Rahm's 2024 is that it has been a year that has changed his life immensely, yet it has been a year to forget from a performance standpoint. While his T-7 finish at The Open was a highlight, his T-45 at the Masters, missed cut at the PGA Championship, and then picking up an injury that kept him from playing in the U.S. Open is what the golf world will remember from this year's campaign. Well, those results and him announcing his decision to join LIV while rocking a leather jacket.

You would imagine that Rahm's win in the UK will free him up moving forward and we'll see him contend down the stretch of LIV's season and be right there as a favorite to win next year's Masters. The issue for Rahm is the Masters is nine months away, and that's an incredibly long time to wait for your next moment on the big stage.

Going All In On Olympic Golf

Golf in the Olympics this year has a different feel to it. Maybe it's because this is the third time since the sport was reinstated that men and women will tee it up in the Games, or maybe it's because the talent at the top of the sport feels like it's never been better. The familiarity of Le Golf National, the host course for the 2018 Ryder Cup, helps its case as well.

The men's side of the draw begins Thursday with the women having their turn the following week. Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win gold among the men, while fellow American Nelly Korda is the heavy favorite to stand atop the podium among the women.

By no means will the Olympics have a Ryder Cup or Solheim Cup feel to it, but it's always refreshing to see the best players in the world simply go out and play golf for what are essentially bragging rights and a medal they can throw on their mantle.

The dynamic of who will be motivated by that reality and the lack of a multi-million dollar paycheck awaiting the winner will be interesting to watch unfold as well.