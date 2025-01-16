Jon Gruden Compares Transfer Portal, NIL To Renting Golf Clubs

Jon Gruden is not thrilled with the current state of college football.

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of OutKick's Don't @ Me, the former Super Bowl champion head coach lamented the lack of loyalty that college players now have to their teams. Before NIL and the transfer portal, collegiate student-athletes battled it out for their schools for four years in a row.

Not anymore.

"Repetition is the mother of learning. Right now, you're just seeing a bunch of rental clubs," Gruden told host Dan Dakich. "You ever play golf and get a set of rental clubs? I don't know how to hit this club. I've never putted with this putter. You make a lot of excuses.

"That's what I'm seeing in college sports right now. Everybody's looking out for the transfer portal and how much NIL money we deserve. It's kind of sickening, really."

Jon Gruden: In The NFL, You Can't Just Leave Whenever You Want

This isn't the first time Gruden has spoken out about college football players jumping ship at the first sign of more money, more fame or greener pastures. During an appearance on Bussin' with the Boys last month, Gruden explained that NIL and the transfer portal are hurting the NFL product, too. Because in the pros, you can't just leave when things get tough.

"I think the key ingredient in being a pro football player, it's mental toughness. I don't care where you go, what round or who you play for — you're going to get your ass knocked off in the NFL, and the media's gonna jump on you. That's just the reality of it. If you don't have mental toughness to lean on, you're out you're going to be gone early," Gruden said.

"I worry about the state of college football, what we're doing. I mean, these guys are pulling out of bowl games. Guys are in the NIL portal before the season is over. How would you look at your teammate if you had a left guard playing next to you at Michigan who's entering the portal before you play in a bowl game? That would probably piss you off.

While Gruden hasn’t held an official coaching job since he resigned as the Raiders head coach during the 2021 season, multiple NFL teams have reportedly shown interest in the 61-year-old to fill their current vacancies.