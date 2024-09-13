Johnny Manziel Destroys Shedeur Sanders In Blunt Fashion: VIDEO

Johnny Manziel didn't hold back when reacting to some comments from Shedeur Sanders.

Colorado and Shedeur got boat raced out of the stadium in Lincoln 28-10 by the Nebraska Cornhuskers last Saturday.

It was a pathetic performance from Deion Sanders and his team. The mask is now off at Colorado, and Shedeur reacted by essentially throwing his entire offensive line under the bus.

Johnny Manziel rips Shedeur Sanders.

Well, the Texas A&M Heisman winner wasn't impressed at all by what he heard from the Colorado quarterback and his lack of accountability.

"If I was an O-lineman at Colorado, I'd be absolutely pissed. I mean, I really just don't see how you do this. I don't see how you come and throw your own guys under the bus that you're working with. Grinding with every single week. Week in and week out," Manziel said on his new podcast.

He also lit up Shedeur Sanders for throwing an insanely stupid pick six, which had nothing to do with his offensive line.

Well said, Johnny. Very well said. Manziel is one of the greatest college quarterbacks to ever pick up a football. The man was an insanely talented QB for the Aggies, and he dominated in the SEC on his way to winning the Heisman.

He knows what it takes to win and what it means to be a great quarterback at the college level. His analysis is spot on. Criticism of your own people should happen in private, and a unified front should always be presented publicly.

Hell, you don't even need to be a college quarterback to know that. It's basic common sense and applies to many areas of life.

