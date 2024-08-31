Johnny Gaudreau's Widow Posts Heartbreaking Tribute: 'You Were Perfect'

For me personally, Johnny Gaudreau's death was one of the most shocking athlete deaths I've ever experienced.

I honestly can't remember a single time in my life where an athlete that was one of the best in the sport that he played died while he was still playing. Even if he were retired, it would have been sad, but the fact that he was still in his prime adds to the shock of the situation.

Read: Johnny Hockey: Johnny Gaudreau Was An Inspiration To An Entire Generation Before Tragic Death

But what makes this tragedy even sadder is that Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, lost her husband, and their two kids lost their father.

Meredith posted a collection of photos on her Instagram account of her with the man known as "Johnny Hockey," as well as some family pictures. Not only is it heartbreaking to look at these photos and know that the father and husband won't be a part of that family anymore, the caption will almost certainly move you to tears.

"Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours. I love you so so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true," the caption read. "I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever."

Everything about that caption shows how much she adored, treasured, and loved her husband. The fact that he's gone now and she has to deal with that grief is nothing short of awful. No one should have to lose their spouse or father in the way Meredith and her kids did.

I can safely say that I and the rest of the OutKick family will be praying dearly for the Gaudreau family. This is a tragedy of unspeakable proportions, and that family needs all the support they can get.