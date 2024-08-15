John Madden Film Project Taps Nicolas Cage To Play American Football Legend

Movie fans' favorite outlandish actor, Nicolas Cage, is in line to play national treasure and football icon, John Madden.

Will he score as the beloved NFL great?

Football and film fans received exciting news on Thursday when the casting decision was made, announcing that Nicolas Cage would be portraying John Madden in an upcoming film by David O. Russell.

Will Nick Cage 'Score’ As John Madden?

Several things to be excited about here …

First, there's Nicolas Cage, the actor with the unbearable weight of massive talent. Who could forget his roles in "Raising Arizona," "Con Air," or "Leaving Las Vegas"? By now we can all admire the filmography of the great Nick Cage.

The decision seems like a touchdown based on his acting chops, and as seen in recent "indie" roles, Cage can dial back the eccentricities and play the serious type. Luckily for him, Madden had plenty of eccentricities that Cage could work with.

Awesome actor for the lead role. Check.

Then comes the John Madden element. As previously written on OutKick, Madden became the face of the Oakland Raiders during his time as head coach from 1969-1978. During his tenure, the Raiders made the playoffs eight times and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in 1976, defeating the Vikings 32-14 in Super Bowl XI. Madden retired from coaching at the end of the 1978 season, compiling a 103-32-7 record.

Making himself a name in the football community and beyond, Madden was touted as a staple of American culture for decades. His passing in 2021 broke hearts around the nation, and roughly four years later, Madden will get his own movie.

(What's your favorite Nick Cage movie? Will the Madden movie be a hit? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

American sports subject fueling a possible Oscar-worthy project? Check.

Finally, while director David O. Russell still has a bad rep for being a d*uche toward his cast behind the scenes for "I Heart Huckabees," the guy gave us "Silver Linings Playbook" and "The Fighter," two of the best sports or sports-related films, ever. (Debate me.)

Good director with a sports background. Check.

O. Russell sounded pumped about the casting of Nic Cage.

"Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden," Russell said in the statement, via the New York Post.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela