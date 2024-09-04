LSU Star RB John Emery Reportedly Tears ACL In Practice, Will Miss Remainder Of 2024 Season

Just when LSU running back John Emery was getting back into his groove with the Tigers, his season has unfortunately come to an end.

According to a report from Nola.com, the star LSU running back suffered a torn ACL in practice this week and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. After rushing for 61 yards against USC this past weekend in the loss, the Tigers were looking forward to having Emery back in the rotation as one of the premier backs in the SEC.

Just two days after the game in Las Vegas, Emery reportedly suffered the torn ACL in practice on Tuesday. This is the second-straight year that the LSU running back has gone down with a season-ending injury; he tore his right ACL during the Florida game last year.

After pushing through multiple setbacks at LSU that kept him off the field, Emery had turned the corner and was a massive influence on the offense for the Tigers. Now, after the loss to USC in another season-opening disappointment for the Tigers, head coach Brian Kelly will have to find production from others.

After John Emery Injury, What Does LSU RB Room Look Like?

Josh Williams, along with Kaleb Jackson, will now get the majority of snaps for this LSU offense, which relied heavily on the passing attack from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. This was the sixth year that Emery had been with the LSU Tigers, and I would imagine he will return for another season, if the school can secure a medical redshirt.

To make matters worse, it's not as if the Tigers are loaded at depth in the running back room, with Caden Durham being the only other scholarship back.

Now, the Tigers must get creative with how they prepare for games, considering they cannot afford to lose another offensive weapon.

Just a brutal blow for LSU, as the schedule doesn't get any easier following this weekend's game against Nicholls State.